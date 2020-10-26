(News story) Florence Marilynn Hazard, a longtime Toledo resident for whom reading and education were among her greatest passions, died Oct. 3. She was 98.
Just days before she died, the family had come together for a small, socially distanced party to celebrate her 98th birthday, her son, Philip Hazard, said.
A week later, Ms. Hazard, who still lived at her home in Sylvania, called her daughter to say she wasn't feeling well, and Ms. Hazard was taken by ambulance to Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital, where she died of a heart attack after just a couple of hours, Mr. Hazard said.
She was a strong, smart, and passionate woman, he said.
"She was fit, she was determined, she was always focused," he said. "I think she probably never had a bad word to say."
Ms. Hazard was born on Sept. 26, 1922, in Fort Madison, Iowa, to Ralph and Floy Manny. Her mother attended Iowa's Grinnell College, Mr. Hazard said, and graduated in 1911.
Years later, Ms. Hazard followed in her footsteps and earned her bachelor's degree from Grinnell in 1942, at the age of 20. From there, she took a job at Goodyear in Akron, Ohio, as a draftsman.
"I think my mother comes from a really... powerful woman mindset," Mr. Hazard said. "She was this brave, brave, courageous woman who was fearless, and it's because her mother was fearless."
While working at Goodyear, Ms. Hazard met her future husband, William Hazard, who was working there as an aeronautical engineer. They were married in 1945 and moved to Toledo, where they had five children.
Members of her family, though they all grew up in Iowa, eventually migrated to Toledo, Mr. Hazard said.
"Suddenly, Toledo became this focus for the entire family, which was a beautiful thing," he said.
Her husband conducted choirs, including Ashland Avenue Baptist Church and the Toledo Civic Chorus, and Ms. Hazard sang and sometimes accompanied on piano. Ms. Hazard also earned her master's degree for library science at the University of Toledo and after her husband died in 1979, and spent decades working and volunteering for libraries within the city.
She worked as a librarian for 23 years for Toledo Public Schools, and later volunteered with the Friends of the Library of Lucas County for more than three decades.
"Mom was this riveting storyteller," Mr. Hazard said.
She loved reading and celebrated higher education, he said, and she instilled that same love and strength in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her sons, Philip Hazard, Noel Hazard, and Joel Hazard; daughter Susan Hazard Grossmann; brother Everett Manny; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
No services are currently planned. Donations in her memory may be made to Friends of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.
