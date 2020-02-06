Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 E. Alexis Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 E. Alexis Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:15 AM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 E. Alexis Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel
6832 Convent Blvd.
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Florence Rita Sheroian


1922 - 2020
Florence Rita Sheroian Obituary
Florence Rita Sheroian

Florence Rita Sheroian, age 98, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away at the Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio, on Monday, February 3, 2020, and was surrounded by her loving family.

Florence touched many lives throughout the community and her family. As the Matriarch of a large family she was blessed with eight children, 22 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Her life inspired many with her beautiful typed letters and cards until very recently. Photo taking, reading daily papers and TV local/national news were important to her. Being a poll worker for over 40 years at the 4th Precinct on Lagrange St. in Toledo gave her a chance to help her local community. Girl Scouts were her interest that spanned more than 20 years. She served as an adult leader from Brownies to Seniors. Also, Senior Advisor, Service Unit Director, Writer of Scout news and delegate to the National Meeting in 1969. Her greatest honor was receiving the Thanks Badge in 1972 for outstanding leadership and service. She did all of this while raising 8 children too.

Florence was a 1939 graduate of Central Catholic High School and active with their reunions. She was a parishioner of the former St. Hedwig Catholic Church for many years and recently

Regina Coeli Catholic Church. Her devotion to the Catholic Church was evident in all she did.

Angels and crosses were always proudly displayed throughout her rooms everywhere.

Florence was preceded in death by her loving husband, John and son Jack.

She is survived by sister, Margaret Welcheck; sons, Robert (Gaytha) and Donald (Paula); and daughters, Marilyn (Bruce Steidel), Shirley, Florence (Robert Warnke), Elaine (Scott Henderson), and Theresa (Gary Lyp).

Family and friends may call on Sunday, February 9, from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin Monday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

It has been a blessing for Florence to be at Rosary Care Center the past year and spend time with the Franciscan priests and sisters that are staff and residents there. A special thanks to the staff there for taking wonderful care of Florence and her visiting family. Tributes in the form of contributions to the Sylvania Franciscan Sisters or the Rosary Care Center are requested by the family. Condolences may be shared online at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 6, 2020
