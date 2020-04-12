|
Florence S. Cramer Crowley
Florence S. Cramer Crowley, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born August 29, 1926 in Wood County, Ohio. She was the youngest of seven children, to Edward and Nellie (Orwig) Schroeder. She graduated from North Baltimore High School in 1944. She married Frank Cramer in 1946. They had three children, Patricia, Frank Jr, and Cheryl. Florence worked for JCPenney for 5 years. She cashiered for Joseph's Super Market for 13 years and Seaway Foodtown for 11 years. After the death of her first husband Frank, she moved to Leesburg, Florida in 1990 and worked customer service at Lake Square Mall for 10 years.
While in Florida, she met and married Thomas Crowley. They were together 13 years until his death in 2003.
Florence is preceded in death by her husbands; parents; daughter, Patricia Orth; grandson, Lee Poore; brothers, Clarence, Arthur, Glen and sisters, Maybell, Esther and Betty. Surviving are children, Frank Cramer Jr. (Sandy) and Cheryl Poore (Mr. Gale Vickers); and son-in-law, Albert Orth, 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Florence was a wonderful mother and grandmother and loved having large family gatherings. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, going places and playing games together. She will be missed by all. Interment will take place at a later date. Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hannemanfh.com
www.kkchud.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020