Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-8288
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Crowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence S. Cramer Crowley


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence S. Cramer Crowley Obituary
Florence S. Cramer Crowley

Florence S. Cramer Crowley, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born August 29, 1926 in Wood County, Ohio. She was the youngest of seven children, to Edward and Nellie (Orwig) Schroeder. She graduated from North Baltimore High School in 1944. She married Frank Cramer in 1946. They had three children, Patricia, Frank Jr, and Cheryl. Florence worked for JCPenney for 5 years. She cashiered for Joseph's Super Market for 13 years and Seaway Foodtown for 11 years. After the death of her first husband Frank, she moved to Leesburg, Florida in 1990 and worked customer service at Lake Square Mall for 10 years.

While in Florida, she met and married Thomas Crowley. They were together 13 years until his death in 2003.

Florence is preceded in death by her husbands; parents; daughter, Patricia Orth; grandson, Lee Poore; brothers, Clarence, Arthur, Glen and sisters, Maybell, Esther and Betty. Surviving are children, Frank Cramer Jr. (Sandy) and Cheryl Poore (Mr. Gale Vickers); and son-in-law, Albert Orth, 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Florence was a wonderful mother and grandmother and loved having large family gatherings. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, going places and playing games together. She will be missed by all. Interment will take place at a later date. Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hannemanfh.com

www.kkchud.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -