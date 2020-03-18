|
Florian "Red" R. Czerniakowski
Florian "Red" Czerniakowski, 85, of Sylvania, passed away on March 15, 2020. He was born on August 29, 1934 to Felix and Mary (Landowski) Czerniakowski in Toledo. Red served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He worked and retired from Libbey Glass. He was a member of Catholic War Vets. Red was an avid bowler, rolling a 690 series when he was 84. He also enjoyed golfing and was a devoted fan of the Detroit Tigers and especially the University of Notre Dame. Most of all, Red cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Red was preceded in death by his loving wife, Grace; brother, Ben; and sister, Lucille Durczynski. He will be dearly missed by his children, Mike (Maureen), Tony (Karri), Gary (Jill) and Annie; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Laura), Ryan, Adam and Marnie; sister, Karen (John) Keller; sister in law, Joanne Czerniakowski and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private but a celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer.
Arrangements by W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.sujkowskiairport.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020