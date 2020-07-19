Floyd B. Cary, Jr.Floyd "Skip" Cary, Jr., 82, of Sylvania, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side. He was born July 29, 1937 in Toledo, OH to Floyd and Verma (Thomas) Cary, Sr. He was married to Pat Rodgers-Coopshaw for 25 years.Floyd worked as a food broker for over 30 years and was a partner at Sell, Inc. He was a world traveler and played golf in most cities he visited. In addition to the many trips he and Pat enjoyed, two of his favorite trips were to Alaska with his brother, David, and to Ireland with his buddies from Highland Meadows. Floyd loved playing golf and was a member of Highland Meadows Golf Club for 43 years. He enjoyed sitting on his porch with his friends and family which was fondly referred to as "Club Cary".Floyd is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Beth (John) Gears, Joe (Megan) Rodgers and Elizabeth (Ben) Hayman; grandchildren, Haley (Gabe) Pinciotti, Erica (Tim) Langlois, Collins Rodgers, Calliope Rodgers, Anthony Hayman, Nicholas Hayman and Jackson Hayman; great grandchildren, Luca Pinciotti and Quintin Langlois; brothers, Jim Cary and David (Carol) Cary; and his beloved dog, Paisley. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Betty Cary.Due to the Covid 19 situation, services will be private. On-line condolence may be left at