Floyd Eugene Aerni



Floyd Eugene Aerni, age 95, of Maumee passed away on March 16, 2019 at Genacross Wolf Creek Assisted Living. He was born on April 20, 1923 to Harold and Kathryn (Bach) Aerni in Belmore, Ohio.



Floyd graduated from Leipsic High School and was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served during WWII in the Pacific. He was a supervisor at Western Electric Company. Floyd was a member of Maumee United Methodist Church and St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Maumee. He was also a member of the Masons, Directors Staff of the Shriners, VFW, and volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital. Floyd was an avid golfer, and loved to visit Myrtle Beach with his wife, Ednagail.



He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Michael) Cromly; son, Kenneth (Carol) Aerni; grandchildren, Brian (Jennifer) Cromly, Allison (Scott) Haase, Brett (Christy) Cromly, Matthew (Stephanie) Aerni, Kristin (Mitch) Barner, Jonathan Aerni; and 9 great-grandchildren. Friends and Family will be received on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Maumee United Methodist Church,405 Sackett St, Maumee, OH from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at 12:00 P.M. Interment will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Maumee United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, Ohio. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019