The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Maumee United Methodist Church
405 Sackett St,
Maumee, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Maumee United Methodist Church
405 Sackett St
Maumee, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Aerni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Eugene Aerni


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Floyd Eugene Aerni Obituary
Floyd Eugene Aerni

Floyd Eugene Aerni, age 95, of Maumee passed away on March 16, 2019 at Genacross Wolf Creek Assisted Living. He was born on April 20, 1923 to Harold and Kathryn (Bach) Aerni in Belmore, Ohio.

Floyd graduated from Leipsic High School and was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served during WWII in the Pacific. He was a supervisor at Western Electric Company. Floyd was a member of Maumee United Methodist Church and St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Maumee. He was also a member of the Masons, Directors Staff of the Shriners, VFW, and volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital. Floyd was an avid golfer, and loved to visit Myrtle Beach with his wife, Ednagail.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Michael) Cromly; son, Kenneth (Carol) Aerni; grandchildren, Brian (Jennifer) Cromly, Allison (Scott) Haase, Brett (Christy) Cromly, Matthew (Stephanie) Aerni, Kristin (Mitch) Barner, Jonathan Aerni; and 9 great-grandchildren. Friends and Family will be received on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Maumee United Methodist Church,405 Sackett St, Maumee, OH from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at 12:00 P.M. Interment will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Maumee United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, Ohio. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Download Now