Floyd Grabarczyk



Floyd Grabarczyk, age 82, of Metamora, Ohio, entered into eternal life, Saturday afternoon, February 2, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 11, 1936 in Holland, Ohio to Sophia (Pawlaczyk) and Michael Grabarczyk. Floyd enlisted in the Air Force Reserves and was stationed at Lackland Air Base in San Antonio, Texas. On September 2, 1967, he married Carol Kidd.



Floyd worked for Rudolph Libbe for over 40 years. First as a cement mason and than as a carpenter's superintendent. Floyd's true passion was farming and spending time with his family. He was farming up to a year ago, until his health started to fail. He was a member of the Fulton County Farm Bureau and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lyons until it closed and merged as Holy Trinity Catholic Parish. Floyd is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carol Grabarczyk; daughters, Fran (Phil) Kohler and Debbie (Ken) Nicely; son, Denver (Veronica) Grabarczyk; special grandchildren, Sydney and Morgan Kohler, Evan, Kyle, Nathan and Kaitlyn Nicely and Ava Grabarczyk. Also surviving are his siblings, Rose (Bill) Palicki, David (Mary) Grabarczyk, Barb (Scott) Good, Danny Grabarczyk and Pat (Ron) Sugg; sister-in-law, Carolyn Grabarczyk; as well as many nieces and nephews. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; son, Fritz Grabarczyk; grandsons, William, Alexander and Ryan Grabarczyk, brothers, Larry, James and sister, Florence Grabarczyk. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 7th from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631), where a Scripture and Rosary Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday, February 8th at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Michael Dandurand presiding. Interment, with Military Rites, will follow at Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery in Lyons, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 2649 US 20, Swanton, OH 43558 or to a . Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2019