Floyd "Skip" Steward
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Floyd "Skip" Steward

July 26, 1946 - May 7, 2020

"Skip" Steward, 73, of Toledo, OH, died May 7, 2020. He was the biological son of Portia Russell and adopted son of Bernice & Leon Steward of Bridgeton, NJ. He went home with the Lord after a battle with cancer.

He is survived by four children, Bryan Steward, Lisa Smith, Kevin Steward, and Patrick Beringer; twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. "Skip" worked as a pharmacist until his retirement in 2014. He will be greatly missed by his New Jersey family, and family and friends in Toledo.

Skip would like to give a special "Thank You!" to irreplaceable individuals; Robin Beringer, Carol Steward, Pam Wilson, and Paul Mettes. There will be no public services. Any donations may be sent in honor/memory of the deceased to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 10, 2020
Rest in peace my friend, you will be missed . My condolences to all your family
Mike
Friend
May 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Vivian
Family
May 10, 2020
In loving memory to Uncle Skip, you were an amazing uncle and we had a lot of good times . May your spirit live on in all of us that knew you well. Love always!!!
Cynthia Moore
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved