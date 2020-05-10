Floyd "Skip" Steward
July 26, 1946 - May 7, 2020
"Skip" Steward, 73, of Toledo, OH, died May 7, 2020. He was the biological son of Portia Russell and adopted son of Bernice & Leon Steward of Bridgeton, NJ. He went home with the Lord after a battle with cancer.
He is survived by four children, Bryan Steward, Lisa Smith, Kevin Steward, and Patrick Beringer; twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. "Skip" worked as a pharmacist until his retirement in 2014. He will be greatly missed by his New Jersey family, and family and friends in Toledo.
Skip would like to give a special "Thank You!" to irreplaceable individuals; Robin Beringer, Carol Steward, Pam Wilson, and Paul Mettes. There will be no public services. Any donations may be sent in honor/memory of the deceased to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.