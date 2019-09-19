Home

Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Delta Assembly of God
405 W Main St.
Delta, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Delta Assembly of God
405 W Main St.
Delta, OH
View Map
Resources
Floyd Thomas Mead


1938 - 2019
Floyd Thomas Mead Obituary
Floyd Thomas Mead

Floyd "Tom" Thomas Mead, 81, of Swanton, OH, passed away September 14, 2019 at his home. He was born March 7, 1938 in Toledo, OH, to Floyd and Mary (Hartman) Mead and stepfather, Paul Fredrick. Tom attended Anthony Wayne Schools, he worked at Campbell's Soup Company in Napoleon, OH, for 18 years. He retired in 1997. He attended Delta Assembly of God and was a member of the Whitehouse American Legion. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963.

Tom really liked working on his farm, he would spend his days out working in the barn tending to his animals. He also liked working in the garden being surrounded by nature and the beautiful wild flowers. He was a very caring and nurturing person and always had a smile on his face, if not a smile he had his little smirk, which he did so well. He was a loving, caring and devoted husband, brother, father, uncle, and grandfather.

He married Carol (Schmuhl) August 6, 1962, she survives along with their daughters, Tracie (Chris) Stanford and Tricia (Randy) Sullivan; siblings, Paula (Clarence) Fredrick, Shirley Fredrick, Archie Mead Sr., Ted (Becky) Fredrick; grandchildren, James Thomas, Adam Martin and Alexa Nichole; nieces and nephews, John (Jeannette), Vicki, Andy, Tammy (Matt), David (Rachel), Jolyn (John), Tricia K, Bill, Shane, Jason, Clarence, Shawn, Archie Jr. (Derina), Jamie, Randy (Shannon), and Becky. Also surviving are many great nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his loving parents; children, Laurie and Terry Mead; brother, Harry Mead; sister, Donna Kistner and his nephews, John Fredrick and Troy Varble

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH. Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at Delta Assembly of God, 405 W Main St., Delta, OH. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids, OH.

Memorial Contributions can be given made to Delta Assembly of God, Delta OH. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Sept. 19, 2019
