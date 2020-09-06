1/
Forester Watkins
1931 - 2020
Forester Watkins

Forester Watkins, 89, of Genoa, Ohio, died Thursday, September 3, 2020 while a resident of Riverview Nursing Home in Oak Harbor, Ohio. He was born in Ivyton, Kentucky on July 20, 1931 to Albert and Cassie (Cole) Watkins. He married Eula Mae (Troxell) in Oregon, Ohio on May 15, 1975 and she survives.

Forester was a Car Man at the Walbridge Yards for the CSX Railroad for 42 years. During his retirement he enjoyed flea markets and "collecting" unique items, taking drives through the Virginia mountains and cookouts with family and friends.

Forester is survived by his wife of 45 years, Eula Mae; children, Forest (Ann) Watkins, Mary Ann (Alan) Carter, step-daughter, Gina (Terry) Traver; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several brothers and sisters. Preceding him in death were his parents; first wife, Laura Evelyn (Hackworth) Watkins; son, Phillip Watkins; stepdaughter, Shirleen Travillian and several brothers and sisters.

Visitation for Forester will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St. Genoa, Ohio. A graveside service will follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m. in the Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Promedica Hospice, 430 S. Main Street, Clyde, Ohio 43410. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
