Forrest "Butch" A. Ulrich



Butch Ulrich (81) of Oregon and Maumee, OH, passed away on September 30, 2020, at St. Charles Hospital, Oregon, OH. He was born May 2, 1939 to Franklin and Louise Ulrich. He lived in Oregon, OH for the first 60 years of his life and graduated from Clay High School and Oxford Academy, Pleasantville, NJ. He attended Hillsdale College. He was employed by his father's company, Seaway Foodtown, from the 1950's until October of 1994. At this time he was placed on disability because of Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. He began his career at Foodtown as a carryout boy and worked his way up to an office position.



In 1982 a very wonderful nurse friend recommended a treatment for PPMS at Silversea Hospital in Hanover, Germany. The University of Michigan Hospital told him to try anything because no treatment was available for PPMS in this country at that time. This is still true even today. Butch's family thinks this treatment gave him 25 more decent years and we will always be grateful to them.



In 2013 the progression of MS required that he became a resident of Genacross Lutheran Home on Wheeling St. He was a resident at this facility for seven years. His family cannot say enough wonderful things about the people who work here. They are God's Angels.



Left to remember him are his loving family, wife, Marilyn; son, Franklin (Kellie) Ulrich; grandchildren, Megan Ulrich of Gatlinburg, TN, Alyssa Ulrich of Wittenburg University, Springfield, OH; daughter, Elizabeth (John) Anderson of Toledo, OH; sister, Nancy Diefenthaler, Green Valley, AZ and nephews, Doug (Annie) Diefenthaler and Dean (Mary Jo) Diefenthaler; sister-in-law, Barbara Paisie, Napoleon, OH.



According to his wishes, his body was donated to UTMC College of Medicine. His funeral services will be private. Butch requested that any donations be made to Clay High School Scholarship Fund. 5665 Seaman Rd., Oregon, OH 43616. Attn: M. Celusta. mcelusta@oregoncs.org





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store