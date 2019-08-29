|
|
Forrest D. Cousino
Forrest D. Cousino, 77, of Perrysburg, OH passed away peacefully Monday, August 26, 2019 at his home surrounded in love by his family. Forrest was born May 11, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio to Ransom J. and Nora J. (Stark) Cousino. He married Carol Williams Moritz on May 7, 1994 and together they shared 24 years together until Carol passed on September 9, 2018.
Forrest was a long standing member of Calvary Church in Maumee. He was an entrepreneur at heart and owned and operated Cousino Restoration. He founded many other companies over the years including Midwest Church Construction. Forrest was a man of great faith and was passionate to share his faith in how God touched and redeemed his life. He had a special place in his heart for many churches and pastors. He loved to help people in many unique ways and his generosity was well known by all who knew him. Forrest most loved and cared for his large family and will be dearly missed by all who knew and were touched by him. Forrest tirelessly faced many trials, challenges and tribulations in life but he never gave up as his faith and family were his driving force in his life.
Forrest is survived by his children, Michael (Amy), Christina (Ken), Paul, Kari, Aron and Kelly; grandchildren, Todd (Ashleigh), Matt, Christian, Colette, Kaity (Aaron), Jake (Katheryn), Caleb (Tiara), Reanna, Krystal, James, Sean, Cassidy and Wilson; great-grandchildren, Silas, Aleah, and Carson; siblings, Phyllis, Barbara, Darrell, LaDonna (John) and Leyland (Gayla) and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his wife, Carol, Forrest was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Kathryn, Virginia, Jessie, Wendell, Beverly, Calvin, Carol and Keith.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio 43537. Pastors Chad Gilligan and James Allen will officiate. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Forrest's name to Pastor's Staff (online donations may be made at pastors-rr.com) or Calvary Church. Condolences may be made online to the family at:
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 29, 2019