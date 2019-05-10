Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Independent Freewill Baptist Church
20144 Bradner Rd.
Pemberville, OH
View Map
Forrest Eugene Bennett Obituary
Forrest Eugene Bennett

Forrest Eugene Bennett, 79, of Walbridge, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born on August 14, 1939 to William J. and Molly L. G. Bennett in Clintonville, WV. Forrest worked as a conductor for CSX for over 30 years and was a member of Little Sewell Baptist Church in Crag, WV. He was past-president of the NW Ohio American Indian Association and coached baseball and softball for Walbridge as the kids were growing up. Forrest was an avid fan of bluegrass, classic country and gospel music, his favorite being Johnny Cash, and traveled all over the country attending bluegrass festivals.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Rev. Ross (Ruth) Bennett, Tamela (Jim) Ledford, Cynthia Hartman Bennett, and Jimmy (Luticia) Bennett; daughter-in-law, Andrea Bennett; brothers, William Franklin (Doris) Bennett, Thomas Edgar (Linda) Bennett and James Parnell (Debra) Bennett; thirteen grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Forrest E. Bennett II and four sisters.

Forrest's family would like to thank the staff of Heartland of Perrysburg and Hospice of NW Ohio for the wonderful care they provided for him.

Friends will be received on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121). Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. noon at Independent Freewill Baptist Church, 20144 Bradner Rd. Pemberville, Ohio 43450. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, Ohio. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the . Online condolences to Forrest's family may be left at:

www.witzlershankfh.com
logo


Published in The Blade on May 10, 2019
