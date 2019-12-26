|
Fran A. O'Neal
Fran A. O'Neal, age 79, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at her home in Toledo. Fran was born January 3, 1940 in Evansville, IN to Richard and Frances Alvey. She received her Bachelor's of Science Degree from St. Mary-of-the-Woods in Indiana and her Master's Degree from the University of Toledo. Fran combined her love of teaching and her love of culture by student teaching on a Navajo Reservation in New Mexico. She embraced Navajo life by living in a traditional Hogan as her students did. Fran met her husband and life partner, Bill O'Neal back in Indiana and they married on June 8, 1963 at our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Carmel, Indiana. After living and teaching in various locations, Fran and Bill moved to Toledo where she began teaching grade school in Oregon. When she came across students in difficult situations, she provided them with clothing and snacks, often sharing her own lunch. Fran then joined the faculty at St. Francis de Sales High School where she taught for 25 years. She was known as an educator who was devoted to her students, giving special attention to those who struggled and challenging those who excelled to realize their true potential.
Fran and Bill traveled the world together visiting many historical cities and sampling different cultures. They especially loved their travels to Rome and Vatican City. Fran was very active with the Westmoreland neighborhood home tours and served on the board as social chairman for several years. She was known throughout Westmorland and the University of Toledo for her ability to throw a great party.
Left to cherish Fran's memory is her loving husband, Bill; sisters, Mary Alvey Kolbeck (Andrew) of Colorado and Christine Etherington (Scott) of Florida; she was a very special aunt, well loved by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2-7:00 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. Scripture Service and on Monday, December 30th from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Gesu Catholic Church, 2049 Parkside Blvd. Toledo. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fran A. O'Neal Scholarship at St. Francis de Sales School, 2323 W. Bancroft St. Toledo, OH 43607.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019