Frances A. (Mucci) Wyatt
Frances A. Wyatt, 82, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 12, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio, to James and Helen (Schumacher) Mucci. Frances graduated from Libbey High School and worked various places over the years including: Gladieux Catering and Columbia Gas. She enjoyed making crafts, swimming and hiking. In her younger years, she was a synchronized swimmer and worked as a model.
Frances was an extensive traveler with her husband, Joe, visiting all 50 states. They volunteered together for the Boys and Girls Club and the National Parks. Frances was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Red Hat Society, Silver Sneakers Club at the YMCA, G.A.F and G.B.U. where she was the first Mrs. Claus.
Frances is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Joe Wyatt; children, Francine (Tom) Carver and Doug (Jami) Wyatt; grandchildren, Gage Saucedo, Devon Wyatt, and Lauren Wyatt; brother, Harold (Gloria) Mucci and brother-in-law, Bob Damschroder. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marion Damschroder.
A memorial gathering will be held at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cherry St. Mission.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020