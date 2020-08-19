1/1
Frances Baz
1923 - 2020
Frances Baz

Frances "Florence" Baz, 97 years, of Toledo, OH went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020. The daughter of Ferris and Genevieve (Seroogy) Keween, she was born February 15, 1923 in Toledo, OH. For 52 years she was married to David S. Baz, he preceded her in death in 1994.

Florence was a 1942 graduate of Woodward High School. During the late 1960s and 1970s she worked in accounting for Hunter Beauty Supply. An excellent Lebanese cook, she was also quite the bowler in her day, bowling a high game of 232. Florence lived a life full of love and devotion to her family.

She is survived by her loving children, Judy Baz-Frankowski of Temperance, Terry Baz (John) Anderson of San Diego, Gary (Janet) Baz of San Diego; grandchildren, Michelle (Ron) Bergfeld, Christy (Stephen) McGregor, Zachary Baz, Jeffrey Baz; great-grandchildren, Liam McGregor, Cameron McGregor; special nephews and nieces dear to her heart, Sandy, Rhonda, Dan and Tom.

She was also preceded in death by all her brothers, Tony, George, Joe, Art, Leo; and sisters, Betty, Mary, and Josephine.

Visitation with social distancing guidelines will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI. The funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Temperance. Burial will follow in Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.

Florence had lived the last 11 years at Genacross at Wolf Creek where she received excellent care from a great staff. With great gratitude to Brenda, Tora, Nina, Monique, and the rest of the staff for their care and friendship. Special thank you to Promedica Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Memories & Condolences
