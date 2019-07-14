Frances C. (Romer) Fisher



Frances C. (Romer) Fisher, 84, of Sylvania, Ohio died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Blue Creek in Whitehouse surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Toledo on March 10, 1935 to Immanuel E. and Ethel B. (Strouse) Romer. Frances graduated from Springfield High School in 1953 and attended University of Toledo.



Frances worked for the post office for over 30 years as a Stenographer. She also worked for Rossford Army Depot. She is a faithful member of Sylvania United Church of Christ. Frances was also a member of the Toledo Ski Club, Clinton River Ski Club, Sylvania Rotary Club and volunteered at Adams Township Fire Department. Frances was an avid trombone player.



Frances married Duane Pheils and after divorcing him she married Manuel O. Fisher. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. Frances will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



Frances is survived by her grandchildren, Timothy Pheils, Jeffery (Anna) Pheils and Caroline (Chris) Queisser; great grandchild, Aiden Pheils. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Manuel O. Fisher; son, Michael Pheils; sister, Katherine Sheets and brother, George Romer.



Friends will be received at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio 43528 (419-865-8879) on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 2:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. Funeral services for Frances will be held in Sylvania United Church of Christ, 7240 Erie St, Sylvania, OH 43560 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Memorial contributions in Frances' name may be made to charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at



www.neville-funeral.com





Published in The Blade on July 14, 2019