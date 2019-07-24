|
Frances F. O'Neill
Frances F. O'Neill, 68, passed away on July 19, 2019 in Perrysburg Ohio. She was born in Toledo on June 23, 1951 to Pearl and Frank Gilbert who preceded her. She is survived by her son, Ryan O' Neill; grandchildren Tegan, Taryn, and Kylee; sister Sandra Gilbert and brother David (Julie) Gilbert.
Friends are invited to visit on Thursday July 25, 2019 from 2:00-7:00pm in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where a service will follow beginning at 7:30PM. Rev. Ruby Radford Officiant. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on July 24, 2019