Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances F. O'Neill


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances F. O'Neill Obituary
Frances F. O'Neill

Frances F. O'Neill, 68, passed away on July 19, 2019 in Perrysburg Ohio. She was born in Toledo on June 23, 1951 to Pearl and Frank Gilbert who preceded her. She is survived by her son, Ryan O' Neill; grandchildren Tegan, Taryn, and Kylee; sister Sandra Gilbert and brother David (Julie) Gilbert.

Friends are invited to visit on Thursday July 25, 2019 from 2:00-7:00pm in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where a service will follow beginning at 7:30PM. Rev. Ruby Radford Officiant. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now