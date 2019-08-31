Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Frances Halpin


1922 - 2019
Frances Halpin Obituary
Frances Halpin

Frances Halpin, age 96, of Northwood, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 peacefully at home. Frances was born to James and Mary (Maiorana) Peraino in Toledo, Ohio on October 23, 1922. Frances worked as a billing clerk for Toledo Jewelers. She was known as "Nana" to many in her family and loved playing the lottery, traveling and reading. Frances was a "casino queen".

'Frances is survived by her daughter, Virginia (Joseph) Lazur; son, Jerome Halpin; grandchildren, John (Terri) Halpin, Janice Reddoch, Laura (Pete) Meyer, and Melissa (Jeremy) Zink; great-grandchildren, Daniel Gallagher, Jasmine Halpin, Shyann Halpin, Dawn Halpin, Jonathan Halpin, Jefferson Reddoch, Alexandra Reddoch, Macy Stuller, Lexie Stuller, Kirsten Zink and Brendan Zink; two great great-grandchildren; and a sister, Josephine Pisano. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Halpin; her parents; daughter-in-law, Darlene Halpin and a brother, Michael Peraino.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lake Township Cemetery.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Aug. 31, 2019
