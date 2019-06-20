Frances Irean Ayers



On June 10, 2019, we had to say goodbye to our dear Irean. Born January 5, 1930 to Lloyd T. and Allie P. (Smelser) Nuszbaum in Russellville Alabama. She moved to Toledo, Ohio at the age of 5. On June 4, 1949 she married William B. Ayers and together celebrated a wonderful 45 years until his death on January 6, 1995. She worked for many years at Arthur Young & Co., retiring in June 1986.



Short in stature, but big at heart, Irean had a beautiful soprano voice and an infectious giggle. A life long member of the Church of Christ, she was a devout Christian and a perfect example of how the bible teaches a woman to be (Proverbs 31); extremely kind, generous, selfless, and charitable, always there for those in need. She was a great cook, taking pride in every dish, always loved cooking for others, no one ever left Irean's house hungry. She loved to garden and travel, but most of all she took care of others, touching the lives of so many. Her passing leaves a large void in our lives.



Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Lou Ann (David) Derr, Linda (Lee) Henderson and Lisa (Mark) Sell; grandsons, Joey (Laura Beth) Derr, Joshua (Ashley) Derr, Jacob (Joslynn) Derr and Luke (Leilani) Henderson; granddaughters, Amanda (Eric Sell) Hamrick, Tiffany Sell, Leah (Joshua) Fullman and Libby (John) Estrada; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Jimmie (Chuck) Heckert; special niece, Rosanna (Bob) Bihn; special nephews, Chuck Heckert and Chad Heckert, with a host of family and friends who all loved her very much. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents, brother John Richard Nuszbaum and infant sister Martha M. Nuszbaum.



A Funeral Service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Echo Meadows Church of Christ, 2905 Starr Ave, Oregon. Family and friends will be received beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Irean will be laid to rest in a family committal service in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory not one can steal, we will rejoice someday then we can see you again our dear Irean.



Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary