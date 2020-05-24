Frances J McCloskey
08/30/1927 - 05/15/2020
Frances Jean McCloskey, age 92, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, in Swanton. She was born August 30, 1927, in Toledo to James and Lillian (Hughes) Bogle. After graduating from Springfield High School with the class of 1944, she married Patrick R. McCloskey and was happily married for forty-five years while working full time and raising her family.
Frances worked decades as a legal secretary for the firm of Brady, Whitehead, Simmons, Metzger and Hamilton. After the law firm went out of practice, she worked at United Savings and Loan in downtown Toledo. Always a hard worker, Frances kept busy as a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital for over 10 years and then ran the coffee cart until the age of 85. She had a take-charge personality, very generous and devoted to her family. Frances enjoyed preparing baked goods for loved ones, flower gardening, watching birds and reading.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her daughter, Rebecca M. (Andrew T.) Anderson; grandchildren, Jason, Michael, Wade, Brandon, Cory, and Emily; and great-grandchild, Tyler. She was preceded by her loving husband, Patrick in 1992; son, Michael J. McCloskey and grandson, Russell T. Anderson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland (419)865-8879. She will be laid to rest at Springfield Township Cemetery. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.nevillefuneral.com
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.