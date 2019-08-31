|
(News story) BOWLING GREEN - Frances J. Weith of Bowling Green, an award-winning educator who taught for many years at North Baltimore Schools, died Monday at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. She was 87.
She died of injuries from a car accident, her daughter Tammy Miller said.
Mrs. Weith retired in 1996 after 33 years at North Baltimore Schools. She taught English, language arts, literature, and drama in high school and middle school and was active in theater productions.
In retirement, Mrs. Weith taught English at Owens Community College in Findlay until she retired permanently in 2017.
In 2014, she received the year's Spirit of Wood County Award in the education for civic responsibility category.
"She was very compassionate, very energetic, very dedicated to her students, and very patient with them," said Ms. Miller, adding that she once took a ninth-grade English class from her mother, who she said gave her a "B" instead of an "A" for "fear of being accused of favoritism."
Over the years, Mrs. Weith also volunteered as a piano teacher for friends and their children, which made her lifelong friends, her daughter said.
"She just wanted to help others. She was always like that. Anybody who was in need, she would just help them," she said.
Ms. Miller remembered how she once had a teddy bear she loved and how her mother gave it away to someone in need, adding that she taught her to be like that, too.
Mrs. Weith was born on Sept. 16, 1931, in Findlay to Winifred and Jay Good.
She was raised in North Baltimore, graduating from North Baltimore High School in 1949.
Mrs. Weith then attended Heidelberg College in Tiffin and later the University of Findlay, from which she graduated with a bachelor's degree in education.
She later obtained a master's degree in theater from Bowling Green State University.
In 1952, she married Edward Weith. He died in 1992.
In her free time, Mrs. Weith enjoyed spending time with family members and their pet dogs.
She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church, North Baltimore, where she was the organist, a choir member, and acted and directed in its dinner-theater program.
Her other memberships included the Black Swamp Players in Bowling Green and Order of the Eastern Star in North Baltimore.
Surviving are her daughter, Tammy Miller; and two granddaughters.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Smith-Crates Funerals Home, North Baltimore, where funeral services will immediately follow.
The family suggests tributes to the North Baltimore High School Performing Arts or a .
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 31, 2019