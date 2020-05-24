Frances Jeanne JohnsonFrances Jeanne Johnson, 89, known as Jeanne, died peacefully on May 20, 2020 in ProMedica Toledo Hospital surrounded by her loving children. Jeanne was born on September 22, 1930 to Melvin and Mary Edith (Wening) Fahrer. After graduating from Whitmer High School, class of 1948, she worked at Toledo Scale.Family was important to Jeanne. She and her husband, Don, loved family gatherings and rarely missed any of the children's or grandchildren's sporting events or other activities.Jeanne was a life-long fan of the Detroit Tigers and her children are confident, with their mother's heavenly guidance, the Tigers should win a pennant in the next year.Jeanne bowled for many years. She encouraged not only her own children in this game, she also instructed youth bowling for the Jewish Community Center.She was an enthusiastic performer with the St. Genesius Society's productions at St. Catherine of Siena Church, where she was a long-time parishioner. Her children recall her casting as a nun in Seven Nuns in Los Vegas. We are all sure that she was the role model for the lead in Sister Act.She loved to sing. Anyone who heard her complimented her beautiful voice. Each of her children took music lessons and all enjoyed singing mom-era tunes gathered around the piano.Jeanne had a quick wit and loved puns. Humor was an important element and came in handy over competitive game of Scrabble or Boggle.Jeanne was predeceased by her husband of almost 52 years, Donald D. Johnson Sr; their son, Donald D. Johnson Jr; her parents; and her sister, Beverly Joan Barchick.Left to celebrate her life and cherish her memory are her children, Linda (Bill Bolander) Johnson and their son, Trey Bolander of Urbana, OH; Cathy (CJ) Johnson; Bob (Michele) Johnson and their children Steve, Stacey, and Ashley; Susan (Alan) King of Raleigh, NC; and Jack Johnson and his children Matthew (Ashley) Johnson, Tyler Johnson, and Greg (Candice) Ellis; plus 4 great grandchildren, Brynn, Macie, and Kenzie Johnson and Wesson Ellis.Memorial contributions may be made to charities of the donor's choice.The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of ProMedica Toledo Hospital, especially the ICU for their care of mom and us.Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, a celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at a later date.Arrangements were entrusted with Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences with Frances' family please visit our website.