Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances L. "Frankie" Campbell


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances L. "Frankie" Campbell Obituary
Frances L. "Frankie" Campbell

Frances L. "Frankie" Campbell, age 70, of Perrysburg, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio - Toledo with her family by her side. She was born on March 3, 1949 to Walter and Margaret (Dickerson) Bird in Tecumseh, Michigan. Frankie was an Executive Secretary for nearly 40 years of her life - having worked mostly at the University of Toledo - College of Education and Owens Community College. She took care of others and put their needs before her own. Frankie loved hosting holiday dinners, cooking for others and the annual Christmas cookie get together. She will be remembered for being a strong-willed, independent woman and most importantly for the love she provided to others, she loved freely and completely.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Carrie Tackett and Jerry Campbell; grandchildren, Caitlynne Matthews, Caryse Tackett and Keimiya Black; great-grandchildren, Elijahu, Ejypt, Na'ima, Bear and Rory; 2 brothers; 4 sisters; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry A. Campbell; grandson-in-law, Xzavier Matthews and 3 sisters.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1-4:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300).

To leave a special message for Frankie's family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -