Frances L. "Frankie" Campbell
Frances L. "Frankie" Campbell, age 70, of Perrysburg, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio - Toledo with her family by her side. She was born on March 3, 1949 to Walter and Margaret (Dickerson) Bird in Tecumseh, Michigan. Frankie was an Executive Secretary for nearly 40 years of her life - having worked mostly at the University of Toledo - College of Education and Owens Community College. She took care of others and put their needs before her own. Frankie loved hosting holiday dinners, cooking for others and the annual Christmas cookie get together. She will be remembered for being a strong-willed, independent woman and most importantly for the love she provided to others, she loved freely and completely.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Carrie Tackett and Jerry Campbell; grandchildren, Caitlynne Matthews, Caryse Tackett and Keimiya Black; great-grandchildren, Elijahu, Ejypt, Na'ima, Bear and Rory; 2 brothers; 4 sisters; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry A. Campbell; grandson-in-law, Xzavier Matthews and 3 sisters.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1-4:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300).
Published in The Blade on Nov. 20, 2019