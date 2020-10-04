1/1
Frances Lind
1927 - 2020
Frances Lind

Frances Lind, age 93, of Edina, Minnesota, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Lind, and is survived by sons, Stuart (Colleen) Lind of Edina, Minnesota, and Roger (Monica) Lind of Wayne, Pennsylvania; and 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was born in 1927 in Toledo, Ohio, and graduated from Genoa High School in 1944, and Baldwin Wallace College in 1948. She was a teacher at Beachwood Elementary in Lake Wood, Ohio, and Allen Central Elementary before getting married to Dean Lind in 1954. They raised their two sons while moving 14 times before retiring in Naples, Florida. Fran moved to Minnesota after Dean's death in 2011.

Friends will be received on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 3500 Navarre Avenue, Oregon, Ohio (419-691-6768). Visitation will continue on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 628 Locust Street, Toledo, at 9:00 a.m., until the time the Rosary is recited at 9:30 a.m. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Allen Township Cemetery, Williston, Ohio. Online condolences to the family may be made at:

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Oregon Chapel
OCT
9
Visitation
09:00 - 09:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
OCT
9
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Oregon Chapel
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
4196916768
