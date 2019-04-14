Frances M. (Frangella) Long



As the sun rose on March 8th, our Mother, Frances M. (Frangella) Long was welcomed into Heaven. She was very peaceful with family at her bedside.



Frances was born on August 7, 1924 in Shelby, Ohio, the sixth child of ten, to Italian immigrant parents, Dominic and Rose (Barone) Frangella.



On Feb. 23, 1952 Frances married the love of her life, Eugene V. Long. This marriage brought eight children into the world: Mark (Dianne), David (Joan), Robert (Jody), Margaret Dame (Robert), Jane Konz (Michael), Timothy (Bridgette), Grace Himmelright (Raleigh), and Thomas (Roberta).



Frances taught at Regina Coeli Catholic grade school and was a Social Worker with The Catholic Charities of The Toledo Diocese. She later obtained her Master of Education/Administration, working at Waite High School in the Guidance Department, retiring in 1999.



Frances worked with the Sisters of Notre Dame's program Women Blessing Women for many years. She received the Jefferson Award in 2003 for her commitment to volunteering and community service.



Frances was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Robert, sisters: Sister Teresa, Elisabeth Goetz (Bert, dec.), Mary Keil (Jim), brothers: Raphael (Nellie, dec.), James (Rose, dec.), Alfred and nephew, James P. Frangella II.



She is survived by seven children, daughter in law Jody Long, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Margaret Kleinhenz (Henry, dec.), Stella Sutter (Bob, dec.), Rose Grace Frangella, brother in law James Keil, many nieces, nephews and their families.



Mass will be at Christ The King Catholic Church, Harvest Lane, Toledo, May 4 at 10:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Frangella Family Foundation, c/o Queen of Peace Retirement Home, 24955 N. Highway 12, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Also, Hospice of the Western Reserve. [email protected]



Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019