Services Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Christ The King Catholic Church Harvest Lane Toledo , OH

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Frances M. Long, a retired educator who received a Jefferson Award, when the prestigious honor was first presented in Toledo, for volunteering nearly full time to help low-income women, has died. She was 94.



Mrs. Long, formerly of West Toledo, was living with daughter Grace Himmelright in Mentor, Ohio, when she died March 8. She'd suffered strokes the previous Sunday, son Dave said.



She was among eight Jefferson Award finalists announced in October, 2003. She joined Richard Ransom, the philanthropist and Hickory Farms founder, and Tim Yenrick, who had been director of the East Toledo Family Center, as those selected in February, 2004, to be Toledo's first nominees for a national Jefferson Award.



"She said, 'I just did what was necessary,'" said her daughter Jane Konz, a substitute teacher in the Washington Local schools who taught in Toledo Catholic schools. "She was never finished teaching, and because of her I learned how to be an effective teacher."



Mrs. Long was honored for her volunteer work at Women Blessing Women, a program that helped low-income women get high-school equivalency diplomas, start college, and find jobs. Math was a favorite subject, so she tutored the women in math. She also answered the phone, sorted mail, and drove the women to appointments.



"I think what really strikes me about Frances is she's got a firm commitment and belief about giving back," Sister Joyce Bates, who was director of the program, told The Blade in 2003. "And not only does she believe it and live it herself, but she's taught her children and grandchildren to be generous and giving, too."



At the urging of her late husband, Eugene, Mrs. Long pursued graduate studies in her 50s and received a master's degree in education and counseling from the University of Toledo. She became a guidance counselor at Waite High School in 1983 and retired in 1999.



"She was amazed with the changes going on in society at that time, in particular the number of teenage pregnancies," her son said. "What I admired about her was she never cast any aspersions or made any type of negative remarks about a girl who happened to get pregnant in high school. She just tried to help her.



"She had an amazing level of patience and a very quiet strength," her son said. "She was barely 5-feet-2, 5-feet-3. In many cases she was a task master. She was telling a hulking 16-year-old student at Waite High School that he needed to settle down and get in there and study. She never felt threatened or ever was threatened. She had the respect of everyone."



Her daughter Jane said: "She listened. The kids can sense when you care, and my mom did."



She'd taught decades earlier at Regina Coeli School and was a social worker for Catholic Charities.



She was born Aug. 7, 1924, in Shelby, Ohio, to Rose and Dominic Frangella, who were immigrants from Italy. At age 14, she went to Chicago, where her oldest sister had become Sister Teresa Frangella, and received her high school education there. She helped care for children with disabilities and then received a teaching degree from Mundelein College.



She and Eugene Long married Feb. 23, 1952. He died July 27, 1984. Their son Robert Long died in November, 2017.



Surviving are her sons, Mark, David, Timothy, and Thomas Long; daughters, Jane Konz, Grace Himmelright, and Margaret Dame; sisters, Margaret Kleinhez, Stella Sutter, and Rose Grace Frangella; 18 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.



At her request, Mrs. Long's body was donated to the Cleveland Clinic.



Services will be at 10 a.m. May 4 at Christ the King Church, where she was a member.



The family suggests tributes to the Frangella Family Foundation at Queen of Peace Retirement Home in Lake Zurich, Ill., or Hospice of the Western Reserve.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Apr. 11, 2019