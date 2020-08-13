Frances M. Martinez
Mrs. Frances M. Martinez, 72 years, of River Road passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born to the late Antonio and Ernestine (Geronimo) Cruz on January 9, 1948 in Toledo. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Toledo in 1966.
Left to cherish her memory is husband, John A. Martinez; sons, Patrick Anthony, Daniel Michael, and Adam Joseph (Alexis) Martinez; grandchildren, Chelsey (Tim) Arnett, Cicilia, Sabrina, Marisa, Adalina, and Annicita Martinez; brothers, David and Phil (Angie) Cruz; sisters, Barb, Patti and Lisa Cruz; sister-in-law, Barb Fultz, beloved Aunt's Virginia (Geronimo) Irwin and Elizabeth Geronimo and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished long-time friends.
Fran's greatest enjoyment was spending time with her sons, granddaughters, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins and long-time friends. She especially enjoyed opening her home to welcome family and friends for swimming and grilling. She was always ready to entertain and no one ever went hungry. She also enjoyed bowling, Bunco, puzzles, attending softball games for both her husband and granddaughter and was a huge University of Michigan fan. She also enjoyed shopping and loved to spoil her granddaughters. Fran would laugh when her sisters and brothers scolded her about wanting something sweet that she couldn't have and would stop when they would say "I'm going to ask Adam!"
She is preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Ernestine (Tina) Cruz, in-laws Rudy and Trina Apodaca, Grandparents Francisco and Maria Geronimo, many beloved Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and her beloved K-9 companion, Missy.
Fran was the glue that held the family together who will be deeply missed.
Visitation with social distancing, and masks required, will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Sunday August 16, from 1:00-6:00 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 5:30 p.m. The funeral service will begin in the mortuary on Monday, August 17th at 10:15 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment services will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Please view the online guest registry and Fran's video tribute at CoyleFuneralHome.com
