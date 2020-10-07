1/1
Frances Martinez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Martinez

Frances Martinez, age 86, of Holland, OH, passed away on October 4, 2020. She was born in Kyle, TX, to Trinidad and Francisca (Maldonado) Rodriguez. Frances graduated from Waite High School in 1953 and was employed at Toledo Towel and Seagate Graphics.

She is survived by her daughters, Christine Martinez, Diana Martinez and Carol (Rob) Martinez Nolan; grandchildren, Marissa, Richard, Corina, Dominic, Mario, Libio; eleven great-grandchildren who lovingly call her GiGi; and siblings, Jesse Rodriguez, Fred (Dora) Rodriguez, Carmen (Rick) Barbosa, and Simon (Virginia) Rodriguez. Frances was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Capucine Martinez.

Frances' greatest joy was family and she enjoyed making many quilts for her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. She was a founding member for the Spanish American Organization and an active member of Latins United. She was well known in the Hispanic community.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 Reynolds Road, Toledo, from 3 pm to 6 pm. Face masks will be required. Mass will be held on Friday, October 9, at 10 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 6149 Hill Ave, Toledo. Burial will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 5725 Hill Ave, Toledo. Those wishing to make a donation may do so in her honor to the Spanish American Organization, PO Box 329, Toledo, OH 43697. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Burial
Resurrection Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved