Frances Martinez, age 86, of Holland, OH, passed away on October 4, 2020. She was born in Kyle, TX, to Trinidad and Francisca (Maldonado) Rodriguez. Frances graduated from Waite High School in 1953 and was employed at Toledo Towel and Seagate Graphics.
She is survived by her daughters, Christine Martinez, Diana Martinez and Carol (Rob) Martinez Nolan; grandchildren, Marissa, Richard, Corina, Dominic, Mario, Libio; eleven great-grandchildren who lovingly call her GiGi; and siblings, Jesse Rodriguez, Fred (Dora) Rodriguez, Carmen (Rick) Barbosa, and Simon (Virginia) Rodriguez. Frances was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Capucine Martinez.
Frances' greatest joy was family and she enjoyed making many quilts for her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. She was a founding member for the Spanish American Organization and an active member of Latins United. She was well known in the Hispanic community.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 Reynolds Road, Toledo, from 3 pm to 6 pm. Face masks will be required. Mass will be held on Friday, October 9, at 10 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 6149 Hill Ave, Toledo. Burial will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 5725 Hill Ave, Toledo. Those wishing to make a donation may do so in her honor to the Spanish American Organization, PO Box 329, Toledo, OH 43697. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com
