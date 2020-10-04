Frances May JonesFrances May Jones, 96, passed away, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Rosary Care Center, Sylvania. She was born in Toledo, October 20, 1923, to parents John F. and Iva M. (Bancroft) Burger. Frances was proud to do her part for the war effort by working at the Willow Run Bomber Plant during W.W. II. She was also a long-time member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Joseph W. Diehn Post. Frances was also an Gardner. She is survived by her daughter, Carol L. Jones; sons, Kenneth Jr. "Bill" (Darlene), Thomas M. (Nancy), and Martin D. Jones; grandchildren, Alysia, Andrea, Patrick, Tonya, Daniel, Stacey, and Mindy; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister, Janet Harris. Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth L. Jones; grandson Michael; and sister, Evelyn Reed.Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Wednesday, October 7th from 11:00 a.m. until the Funeral Ceremony begins at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid next to Kenneth at Toledo Memorial Park.Frances's family would like to thank the staff at the Rosary Care Center for their loving care and suggest that those wishing to offer memorials consider the facility. Online condolences to