Frances Rosalie Nowak
Frances Rosalie Nowak, age 75, of Toledo, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Franciscan Care Center. She was born February 24, 1944 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Frank Anthony and Florence Lillian (Czubachowski) Nowak. When she was five years old, her parents, along with her siblings returned to Toledo where Frances became a third-generation member of St. Hedwig parish and a 1962 Central Catholic High School graduate. Aside from working part-time at Tiedke's and four years at Jeep, Frances worked for 47 years for the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library in various positions from page to supervisor of circulation services. She worked at all library branches, with the majority of her career spent at the Main or the Reynolds Corner Library. Her fresh eye, dedication, and strong work ethic led her to write letters to politicians regarding budget matters for the library. While in the Humanities Department Frances wrote articles for the library newspaper, Between Lines. She was presented with a Resolution of Appreciation from the Toledo Lucas County Public Library for her dedicated service.
Frances was a member of the St. Stanislaus LCBA where she was secretary and president. She was a member of PACT, the Polish American Community of Toledo, a member of St. Hyacinth Seniors, and she sang in the Church Choir.
Frances will be remembered as a happy, positive, and accomplished person. Her pastimes included reading, BINGO, playing cards, listening (and dancing) to polka and rock music, gardening, collecting teddy bears, fishing, and watching James and Will play T-Ball. Frances enjoyed watching TV westerns, especially Hopalong Cassidy. She loved music especially, the Beatles and Elvis Presley who she saw perform in concert. She was an avid traveler, no matter if with friends on cruises or taking the back roads by car. Many detailed picture albums attest to her love of travel.
Frances enjoyed life and believed in helping others, whether by donating goodies, food, helping a neighbor shovel a driveway, or driving errands for friends.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Loretta (John) Brandeberry. She is survived by her sister, Florence Catherine Nowak; and brother, Thomas James Nowak; nieces and nephew, Lisa Marie and Matthew Mawhorter and Bridgette Annie Brandeberry; along with many generous and wonderful relatives and friends.
Visitation for Frances will take place from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in St. Hyacinth Catholic Church with the Funeral Mass beginning at noon. Burial in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park will take place privately at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 419 475-5055.
Memorial donations in Frances' name are directed to St. Hyacinth Catholic Church or a .
Published in The Blade from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019