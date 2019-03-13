Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Swinehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Swinehart


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Swinehart Obituary
Frances Swinehart

Frances Swinehart, 93, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born May 3, 1925, in Grand Rapids, OH and was the daughter of John and Bertha (Baumberger) Heinsman. Frances was a 1943 graduate of Grand Rapids High School. She married Charles Swinehart in 1944. Frances worked for 40 years for Toledo Cadillac Dealers, Thomas Pemberton, Richard Gumpp and Steven Taylor.

Survivors include her nephews, John Heinsman, William Heinsman and Carl Heinsman, all of Atlanta, GA and cousins, Ben McClure and Joy (Jim) Orytl. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Lloyd Heinsman and husband, Charles, in January, 2005. Friends are invited to visit on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Grand Rapids, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest OH, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH, 43551. Online condolences may be sent to Frances' family at

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now