Frances Swinehart



Frances Swinehart, 93, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born May 3, 1925, in Grand Rapids, OH and was the daughter of John and Bertha (Baumberger) Heinsman. Frances was a 1943 graduate of Grand Rapids High School. She married Charles Swinehart in 1944. Frances worked for 40 years for Toledo Cadillac Dealers, Thomas Pemberton, Richard Gumpp and Steven Taylor.



Survivors include her nephews, John Heinsman, William Heinsman and Carl Heinsman, all of Atlanta, GA and cousins, Ben McClure and Joy (Jim) Orytl. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Lloyd Heinsman and husband, Charles, in January, 2005. Friends are invited to visit on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Grand Rapids, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest OH, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH, 43551. Online condolences may be sent to Frances' family at



Published in The Blade on Mar. 13, 2019