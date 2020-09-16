Frances V. HubbellFrances V. Hubbell passed away on September 12, 2020. She was born May 19, 1928, to parents Vernia Honor (Daniels) and Frank Taylor Weaver in Sylvania, Ohio. She was the oldest of 5 children. Frances graduated from Burnham High School in 1946. She was an active member of the First Christian Church of Sylvania since she was a teenager. It was at a youth gathering that she met her husband of 58 years, the late Robert Henry Hubbell. Bob and Fran were married on March 13, 1948. They welcomed their first child Dan, in January of 1949, followed by David, Sharon, Bobby, and Cindy. One of Fran's greatest joys in life was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.Frances spent several years working at JCPenny. She enjoyed knitting and counted cross-stitch (she won a ribbon for her cross stitch), playing cards, and serving at her church as deaconess, serving in the Mary Martha group, and working many rummage sales, and polling stations over the years. Fran spent her later years living at the Mayberry Senior Apartments and really loved her life there. She made many friends, some of whom have become like family.Fran loved her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents; and her sisters, Lois Douglas and Shirley Godbey. She is survived by her children, Daniel (Shari) Hubbell of Illinois, David (Christine) Hubbell of New York, Sharon (Martin) Derian of Toledo, Robert (Barbara) Hubbell of Florida, and Cynthia (John) Holloman of Arizona; brother, Frank (Paulette) Weaver of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Barbara Goldberg of Dayton, OH; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank Promedica Ebeid Hospice for their care of Frances in the final moments of her life.Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Thursday, September 17th from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., where Funeral Services will be conducted by Pastor Ernie Unholz, Friday the 18th at 11:00 a.m.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frances' name to the First Christian Church. Online condolences to