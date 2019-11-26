|
|
Frances "Peggy" W. Brescol
Frances "Peggy" W. Brescol, 88, of Temperance, Michigan, died Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born August 23, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Van and Myrtle (Casto) Stewart. Peggy married Fred R. Hoey on December 4, 1948. He preceded her in death on April 8, 1987. She then married Raymond P. Brescol on December 4, 2000. He preceded her in death just 8 days prior on November 15, 2019. She was employed by Greyhound Bus Lines for several years and waitressing for a period of time thereafter. She and Raymond loved bowling, going to the casinos and Raceway Park.
She is survived by her loving step-children, children, James (Jean) Brescol, Mary Ann (James) Skertic, Gerald (Vickie) Brescol, Marlene Castle, Joseph (Colleen) Brescol, Marcia Brescol and Jason Brescol; 13 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bill, Rolland and Robert Stewart and sister, Cora Stewart Hartmann.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019