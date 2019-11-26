Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Brescol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances W. "Peggy" Brescol


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances W. "Peggy" Brescol Obituary
Frances "Peggy" W. Brescol

Frances "Peggy" W. Brescol, 88, of Temperance, Michigan, died Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born August 23, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Van and Myrtle (Casto) Stewart. Peggy married Fred R. Hoey on December 4, 1948. He preceded her in death on April 8, 1987. She then married Raymond P. Brescol on December 4, 2000. He preceded her in death just 8 days prior on November 15, 2019. She was employed by Greyhound Bus Lines for several years and waitressing for a period of time thereafter. She and Raymond loved bowling, going to the casinos and Raceway Park.

She is survived by her loving step-children, children, James (Jean) Brescol, Mary Ann (James) Skertic, Gerald (Vickie) Brescol, Marlene Castle, Joseph (Colleen) Brescol, Marcia Brescol and Jason Brescol; 13 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bill, Rolland and Robert Stewart and sister, Cora Stewart Hartmann.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -