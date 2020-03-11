|
|
Frances (Stasa) Zientek
Frances Sophia Zientek, age 94, of Assumption, Ohio, entered into eternal life, Sunday evening, March 8, 2020, at the Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee. Frances was born May 2, 1925, in Metamora to Bartholomew and Frances (Konecny) Stasa. Fran, Franny, Mom, Grandma and Granny as she was known to all who knew and loved her, was a life-long resident of the Assumption-Metamora area.
She was a 1944 graduate of Metamora High School, entering nursing school in support of the war efforts and graduating with her RN degree in 1947 from the Mercy School of Nursing. She retired from Toledo Hospital after 25 years in 1980.
On Aug. 23, 1947, she married Edward Zientek in Assumption. Together, the couple raised 10 children and were married for 53 years.
Frances was a devout Catholic, member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, and proud mother of 10 graduates of St. Mary's Assumption School. She was active in the Altar and Rosary Society, Catholic War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary and Catholic Order of Foresters.
She was proud of her Czech heritage – teaching all who asked how to make Czech pastries and was an avid polka dancer well into her later years. But above all, Frances was proud of her family – the achievements of each of her children, grandchildren, greats and great-greats were her legacy. She was loved.
Frances will be greatly missed by her children, Carol (Robert) Willson, Barbara Witney, Beth Foley, Michael (Marlene), Charles (Linda), Steven (Gayle), Edward (Amanda), Brian (Amy), Laura (Tim) Gold; daughter-in-law, Loria Zientek; her sisters, Betty Harbal and Millie Oliver; as well as numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband; son, Donald; daughter-in-law, Deborah Zientek; grandson, Kevin Zientek; parents; sisters, Frances Stasa, Rose Patek, Mary Patek, Anna Mrkva; infant brother, Edward; brothers, Steve, Frank, John, Tony, Charlie and Leslie; and numerous sister- and brother-in-laws.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 13 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton; Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday, March 14 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Brown presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
The family would like to acknowledge the Bucher family, the administration and staff of Elizabeth Scott Community for the special care and love Mom received over the past several years – may God bless you all!
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Church or School.
Online condolences may be made at:
weigelfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020