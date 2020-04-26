Francine D. Fedlock Francine D. Fedlock, age 71, of Toledo, passed away April 19, 2020. Francine was born July 17, 1948, in Toledo to Charles and Mollie (Rubin) Fedlock. She graduated from Scott High School in 1966 and later graduated from The University of Toledo. Francine was a Surgical Technician at St. Vincent Hospital and worked for Dr. Donald Baker's office before retiring. Francine enjoyed traveling with her friends. She was an active member at the Glass City Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school. Francine enjoyed spending time with her nephews and always fed them soda and candy before dropping them back off with their parents. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she always had her home decorated and enjoyed giving presents to family and friends. In addition to her parents, Francine was also preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Pilrose. Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Jackie (Mike) Oricko; nephews, Danny Pilrose, Charles (Michael) Oricko, Phillip (Sarah) Oricko; great nieces, Leah and Lynn Oricko; cousin, Lyle Hecklinger; brother-in-law, Daniel Pilrose; along with special friends, Dorothy Hill, Nataline Jones, Gail Lawson, Marcie Rutherford and many, many others. Services for Francine will be held privately due to the environment surrounding the coronavirus. Burial will take place at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice in Francine's memory. To leave a special message for Francine's family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.