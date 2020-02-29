|
Francis Anthony Dastoli
Francis Anthony Dastoli, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2020, at 2:10 pm. He was surrounded by his wife Eleanor, children, their spouses and grandchildren.
Fran was born August 27, 1926, to Antonio and Carmella Dastoli, in Pittsfield, MA. He is the second youngest of 10 siblings, and is survived by his younger brother. Fran served in the Army Air Corp during World War II before meeting his wife, Eleanor.
Fran and Eleanor met spring 1953 and were married May 8, 1954. They lived in MA and NY before settling in Toledo, OH, in 1969. They have 3 grown children, John (Bette), Michael (Kathy) and Christine (Greg.) He is further survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Fran was very active with a variety of organizations such as Junior Chamber of Commerce, Knights of Columbus (3rd degree), umpiring girls softball and Boys Scouts with his sons. He and Eleanor share many great memories from their 28 cruises, casino bus trips, bowling, playing bridge, Wednesday night dinner with friends, and watching football (although Eleanor would say that was her least favorite). Fran retired as an accountant from Hunt Wesson in 1991.
Visitation will be Sunday March 1, 2020 from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Wisniewski Funeral Home in Toledo, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Little Flower Church or the .
www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade on Feb. 29, 2020