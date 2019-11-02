Home

Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Francis "Frank" Czekaj


1952 - 2019
Francis "Frank" Czekaj Obituary
Francis "Frank" Czekaj

Francis "Frank" A. Czekaj age 67 of Toledo Passed away Thursday October 31, 2019 in his residence. Frank was born in Krakow Poland. He was a city of Toledo retiree. Frank enjoyed fishing, bowling, working on computers and doing his yard work. He liked to watch the Green Bay Packers, and spend time with his in-laws at their place on Lake Erie. Most of all Frank enjoyed the time he spent with his family. Frank was preceded in death by his mother Helen. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Dorothy, children Michael (Rebecca) Czekaj, Timothy ( Heidi) Czekaj and Julieanne Dilorenzo, and grandchildren Jade Czekaj, Sierra Czekaj, Madison Pakulski, Dylan Czekaj, Chase Czekaj, Timothy Czekaj, Jordan Dilorenzo, Kolbe Roesner, Braydin Roesner, Troy Ulis and Jazmin Ulis. The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd Toledo, Ohio on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment will be private.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
