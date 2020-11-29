Francis Joseph "Frank" D'Esposito



1936-2020



Frank, a Toledo resident since 1968, completed his tenure on earth November 26, 2020. Frank was a 27-year employee of Owens-Illinois and the last Vice President/General Manager of the Owens-Illinois Development Corporation (O.I.D.C.) He led the group that took O.I.D.C. private in 1988. He went on to serve as CEO of MGD Marketing and worked well into retirement as a resort development consultant.



His life was dedicated to the Catholic faith, family, and friends. As a member of Regina Coeli for over 50 years he was a daily communicant, served as a lector and extra ordinary minister of the eucharist. He was also a former president of the parish council, a founding member of the liturgy committee and officer of the Holy Name Society. In retirement he served as the legendary greeter at the parish funeral lunch program.



His life was greatly influenced by his dad's practical advice, "You can't just take, you have to give back." The two biggest benefactors were Regina Coeli Parish & School and St. Francis de Sales High School. Frank was known as "Mr. D" to countless Regina Coeli 4th and 8th graders he tutored in math. At St. Francis, where his three sons graduated, he gave freely of his time, talent and resources. He was a member of the Knights of the Round Table since 1977 and was the first elected president of the school's Athletic Boosters Club. Frank was honored by St. Francis for over 40 years of service.



The source of his greatest joy was his family and the achievements of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Frank is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Patricia; daughters, Mary E. (Bradley) Britton, Terry D'Esposito; and sons, Michael (Ann), Christopher (Amy) and Matthew (Angie); grandchildren, Corey, Kristin, Ellen, Katie, Molly, Mary Kate, Allison, Brayden and Blake; great grandchildren, Kalla, Cade, Camden, Emery, Bowen, Kyler and Kallie.



The D'Esposito family is planning a Memorial Mass in December if conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, it was Frank's wish that memorial contributions be made to Regina Coeli Church & School. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at





Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 22, 2020.