Francis M. Szollosi
Francis "Frank" Szollosi, age 75, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday morning of June 15, 2020 as he slept. Born January 26, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio, Frank was preceded in death by his parents Francis "Fritz" Szollosi and Mary (Szombati) and by his youngest sister, Anita Hooker (Lee). Frank attended St. Stephen School in Birmingham, was a 1963 graduate of Central Catholic and earned degrees from the University of Toledo. In his early years on campus he was a brother at Theta Chi and became long active in Democratic campaigns. Early in his career, Frank was a locomotive engineer for the Chesapeake & Ohio and was active within the United Transportation Union. Later, Frank taught American history and government at Jones Junior High and Waite High School, and was a proud member of Toledo Federation of Teachers. He was elected to serve on Oregon City Council in 1979. Frank was always quick with a smile, joke and a story, collected vinyl records and postage stamps, but most of all, he truly enjoyed time in the sun with family and friends. He is survived by his loving life-partner, Marlene Brinkman; her daughter, Dawn Barb (Jim) and son, Eric Brinkman (Maggie) Brinkman; his sons, Francis John Szollosi (Wednesday) and Matthew Aaron Szollosi (Melanie); grandchildren, Lucas, Sofia, Iszabel, and Alessandra Szollosi; Audrey Mae, and Addison, Ross Szollosi, Brooke and Brady Barb, Will, Cole, and Drew Brinkman, sisters Mary Ellen Breister (Bob), Carol Findling (Dennis) and Sharon Tully, along with many nieces and nephews and scores of life-long friends. Frank will dearly missed by all who loved him.
Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH. Services will remain private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Oregon Police and Fire Departments. Online condolences may be left at hoeflingerfuneralhome.com.
Francis "Frank" Szollosi, age 75, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday morning of June 15, 2020 as he slept. Born January 26, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio, Frank was preceded in death by his parents Francis "Fritz" Szollosi and Mary (Szombati) and by his youngest sister, Anita Hooker (Lee). Frank attended St. Stephen School in Birmingham, was a 1963 graduate of Central Catholic and earned degrees from the University of Toledo. In his early years on campus he was a brother at Theta Chi and became long active in Democratic campaigns. Early in his career, Frank was a locomotive engineer for the Chesapeake & Ohio and was active within the United Transportation Union. Later, Frank taught American history and government at Jones Junior High and Waite High School, and was a proud member of Toledo Federation of Teachers. He was elected to serve on Oregon City Council in 1979. Frank was always quick with a smile, joke and a story, collected vinyl records and postage stamps, but most of all, he truly enjoyed time in the sun with family and friends. He is survived by his loving life-partner, Marlene Brinkman; her daughter, Dawn Barb (Jim) and son, Eric Brinkman (Maggie) Brinkman; his sons, Francis John Szollosi (Wednesday) and Matthew Aaron Szollosi (Melanie); grandchildren, Lucas, Sofia, Iszabel, and Alessandra Szollosi; Audrey Mae, and Addison, Ross Szollosi, Brooke and Brady Barb, Will, Cole, and Drew Brinkman, sisters Mary Ellen Breister (Bob), Carol Findling (Dennis) and Sharon Tully, along with many nieces and nephews and scores of life-long friends. Frank will dearly missed by all who loved him.
Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH. Services will remain private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Oregon Police and Fire Departments. Online condolences may be left at hoeflingerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.