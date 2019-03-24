Francis "Frank" Nicholas



Frank J. Nicholas, age 80, passed away on March 19, 2019 surrounded by his family at Flower Hospital in Toledo after a long battle with heart disease. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on February 7, 1939, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Mundy) Nicholas.



He graduated from St. Mary's in McKees Rocks, PA in 1957 and then proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force. Frank worked many years at J & L Steel and served as the youngest president of the international organization, APICS. Relocating to Toledo, he and his wife established Holy Toledo Directories. Frank will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend.



Surviving is his loving wife, Lorraine; devoted sister, Joann (Robert) Seifried; children, Frank (Michelle), Ronald (Jennell), Kelly (John), Michael (Kelly). Frank was the proud, loving grandfather to Laurel (Josh), Nicholas, Hannah, Rebecca, Rachel, Sarah, and Elizabeth.



In celebration of this good man's life a Resurrection Mass and gathering will take place later this Spring.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of Frank are asked to consider the , .



Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019