Francis Schimscheiner
1936 - 2020
Rev. Francis Schimscheiner

11/20/1936 - 05/07/2020

Rev. Francis Schimscheiner, O.S.F.S. died peacefully in Toledo, OH, May 7, 2020, following a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 83 years old.

Fr. Schimscheiner was born in Niagara Falls, NY, to Francis and Agnes (Murphy) Schimscheiner on November 20, 1936. He graduated from Bishop Duffy High School in Niagara Falls in 1954. Upon his graduation from high school, he entered the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales and was ordained a priest on February 6, 1965.

Rev. Schimscheiner taught at St. Francis de Sales High School in Toledo in the 1980's, but spent most of his ministry in educational and parish ministry in Lockport, NY.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, funeral services will be private. Fr. Schimscheiner will be interred at the Oblate section of Resurrection Cemetery in Toledo, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales (www.oblates.us) or to All Saints Parish in Lockport, NY (www.allsaintslockport.org).

The Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales community with arrangements.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Rest in peace Father Schimscheiner; you are joining all the other Oblates who were so important in the forming of young men on Bancroft. God Bless
Tim
Friend
