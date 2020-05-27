Francis "Frank" Stoner Jr.
Francis "Frank" Stoner, Jr. Beloved husband of the late Joyce E. Stoner. Loving father of Julie K. (Mark) Gwinn and Steve F. Stoner. Proud grandfather of Peyton and Reilly Gwinn and Kyle Stoner. Great grandfather of Jaiden. Brother of Mark and the late Jim Stoner. Passed away May 24, 2020 at the age of 75. Friends will be received Thursday, May 28 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, OH. Donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Blade from May 27 to May 29, 2020.