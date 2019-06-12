Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francisco Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francisco Gomez Jr.


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francisco Gomez Jr. Obituary
Francisco Gomez, Jr.

Francisco Gomez, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday June 8, 2019 at the age of 62. He was born May 18, 1957 in Laredo, Texas to Irma Martinez (Randy) Watson (Francisco Gomez) and he graduated from Macomber-Whitney High School in 1975. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

Frank is preceded in death by mother Irma Watson; daughter Sara Marie Gomez; son Francisco "Frankie" Martinez Gomez; sister Rita Jo Buenrostro; brother Randy Lee Watson and close cousin (aka brother) Larry Baiz. He is survived by his wife Blanche Sanchez; sons Izzy (Emily) Gomez and Javier (Carmen) Gomez; thirteen grandchildren and one great grandchild; sisters Geraldine Andrews, Olga (Mike) Fitch, Bobbielove McCullough and Monica (Joe) Lopez.

Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Wednesday from 3 – 8 PM where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 AM followed by interment in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park."Love you Gomez" from Sister

www.celebratelifetoledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now