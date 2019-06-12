|
|
Francisco Gomez, Jr.
Francisco Gomez, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday June 8, 2019 at the age of 62. He was born May 18, 1957 in Laredo, Texas to Irma Martinez (Randy) Watson (Francisco Gomez) and he graduated from Macomber-Whitney High School in 1975. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
Frank is preceded in death by mother Irma Watson; daughter Sara Marie Gomez; son Francisco "Frankie" Martinez Gomez; sister Rita Jo Buenrostro; brother Randy Lee Watson and close cousin (aka brother) Larry Baiz. He is survived by his wife Blanche Sanchez; sons Izzy (Emily) Gomez and Javier (Carmen) Gomez; thirteen grandchildren and one great grandchild; sisters Geraldine Andrews, Olga (Mike) Fitch, Bobbielove McCullough and Monica (Joe) Lopez.
Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Wednesday from 3 – 8 PM where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 AM followed by interment in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park."Love you Gomez" from Sister
www.celebratelifetoledo.com
Published in The Blade on June 12, 2019