Services Visitation 9:30 AM All Saints Catholic Church 628 Lime City Road Rossford , OH Memorial Mass 11:00 AM All Saints Catholic Church 628 Lime City Road Rossford , OH Dr. Francisco Ignacio Regueyra

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Dr. Francisco Ignacio Regueyra, a longtime Toledo surgeon who was an escaped Cuban freedom fighter, died Saturday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. He was 84.



He had Alzheimer's disease, said his wife of 28 years, Lucille Regueyra.



Dr. Regueyra retired in 1997 after 30 years of private practice as a surgeon in Toledo - mainly at the former Mercy Hospital on Madison Avenue.



Before that, he was in surgery residency, which he started at Mercy in 1961 and completed at Cleveland Clinic, where he later also completed three fellowship programs – in colorectal, chest, and vascular surgery.



In retirement, Dr. Regueyra taught family-practice residents how to do surgical procedures at what now are Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and Mercy Health St. Vincent Medial Center until retiring completely in 2015 because of declining health.



"He was compassionate and very caring, very fun-loving," said Dr. Shabana Farooq, a former coworker.



When Dr. Regueyra retired, his colleagues gave him a plaque that read: "Sympathetic and devoted in the art of healing; unyielding in matters of principle."



"That sounded like Frank," Mrs. Regueyra said, adding that friends and family called her husband Frank.



"He was first and foremost a physician. He loved his patients and he loved surgery more than anything. He was very devoted to being a physician... And he got a great joy from being around his family."



Dr. Regueyra was born July 19, 1934, in Havana to Dr. Francisco and Margarita Regueyra.



In 1952, he graduated from the University of Havana, and later that year entered Havana Medical School, from which he graduated in 1960 – four years later than planned, because his education was interrupted several times because of the Cuban revolution. When deciding to go into medicine, he chose to give up his prospects in fencing, with his team qualified for the 1952 Olympics, but unable to participate because of the revolution.



Soon after he graduated, Dr. Regueyra took part in the underground effort to overthrow the regime of Fidel Castro, was captured and imprisoned for several months, eventually escaping from prison and fleeing to Jamaica in 1961.



Later that year, he moved to Puerto Rico to work as a surgical assistant at the Mimiya Hospital in San Juan.



In 1961, he was board-certified as a physician and went to Toledo to work at the emergency room at Mercy Hospital, where he later completed his first year of surgery residency before moving to Cleveland in 1963 to continue his surgery residency program at the Cleveland Clinic.



Said Mrs. Regueyra: "He always said he loved his birth country and also his country of choice, which gave his second chance in life. He always flew the American flag and the Cuban flag at his house."



Dr. Regueyra and Mrs. Regueyra, married in 1990. He was previously married to Alicia Regueyra, from whom he was later divorced.



In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing.



"And he loved his Cuban music," his wife said.



Surviving are his wife, Lucille Regueyra, son Francisco Regueyra; daughters, Ailyn Chapman and Cindy Clese; stepsons, Kevin Myers and Anthony Myers; sister, Margarita Fernandez; and 10 grandchildren.



Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. June 7 at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd., Rossford, where a memorial Mass will immediately follow at 11 a.m.



Arrangements are by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, Rossford.



The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Dr. Francisco and Lucille Regueyra Scholarship in care of Mercy School of Nursing, or a .



