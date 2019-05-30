|
Francisco "Frank" Montoya, Sr.,
Francisco "Frank" Montoya, Sr., age 60, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. He was born in Santa Monica Coahuila, Mexico on April 7, 1959 to Adam and Maria (Andrade) Montoya, they survive.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Monica (Martinez) Montoya; parents, Adam Montoya and Maria Andrade; children, Francisco "J.R." Montoya, Juan Montoya, Rosamaria Montoya (Vay Thaboun) and Adam Montoya; grandsons, Francisco III, Kristian, Savay, Masao and Alessandro; daughter in law, Irene Montoya; father in law, Rodrigo Martinez; many siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his mother in law, Gloria Martinez and nephew, George Salazar.
The family will receive guests on Monday, June 3, 2019 from Noon - 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Memorial Service beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Anthony Parish Cemetery, W. Erie Rd. in Temperance, MI.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Frank's memory to ProMedica Hospice.
Published in The Blade on May 30, 2019