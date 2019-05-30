Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Anthony Parish Cemetery
W. Erie Rd.
Temperance, MI
View Map
Resources
Francisco "Frank" Montoya Sr.


1959 - 2019
Francisco "Frank" Montoya Sr. Obituary
Francisco "Frank" Montoya, Sr.,

Francisco "Frank" Montoya, Sr., age 60, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. He was born in Santa Monica Coahuila, Mexico on April 7, 1959 to Adam and Maria (Andrade) Montoya, they survive.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Monica (Martinez) Montoya; parents, Adam Montoya and Maria Andrade; children, Francisco "J.R." Montoya, Juan Montoya, Rosamaria Montoya (Vay Thaboun) and Adam Montoya; grandsons, Francisco III, Kristian, Savay, Masao and Alessandro; daughter in law, Irene Montoya; father in law, Rodrigo Martinez; many siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his mother in law, Gloria Martinez and nephew, George Salazar.

The family will receive guests on Monday, June 3, 2019 from Noon - 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Memorial Service beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Anthony Parish Cemetery, W. Erie Rd. in Temperance, MI.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Frank's memory to ProMedica Hospice.

To leave a special message for Frank's family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on May 30, 2019
