Francisco Ignacio Regueyra was born July 19, 1934 in Habana (Havana), Cuba to Dr. Francisco and Mrs. Margarita (Rodriguez) Regueyra. He passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on May 11, 2019.



Dr. Regueyra's early education was at De LaSalle Elementary and High School and the University of Habana (1940-1952). He attended Habana Medical School from 1952-1960. His education was interrupted several times due to the Revolution. He had an avid interest in fencing and his team qualified for the 1952 Olympic Team (Pan American/Central American), but they were unable to participate due to the Revolution against Batista.



The complete change to a communistic government started and he became involved in the contra-revolution. He eventually was captured and imprisoned for several months, but escaped and fled to Jamaica on February 9, 1961. After arriving in Jamaica, he requested political asylum.



He then moved to Puerto Rico. While there, Dr. Regueyra worked as a secretary in a record room at Presbyterian Hospital and at night, a watchman in an auto sales lot. It was there that he was offered a job as a surgical assistant at the Mimiya Hospital in San Juan. He studied for his boards and passed in October 1961.



He left San Juan December 26, 1961 and flew to Miami. From there, he went to Toledo, arriving December 28, 1961. Dr. Regueyra immediately went to Mercy Hospital and started working his first rotation in the Emergency Room. He completed his first year of Surgery Residency and in 1963, moved to Cleveland where he entered the Surgery Residency Program at the Cleveland Clinic.



After completing residency and three fellowship programs at the Cleveland Clinic (Colorectal, Chest and Vascular), Dr. Regueyra returned to Toledo. In January 1967, he went into private practice and began performing surgery mainly at Mercy Hospital. He retired in December 1997 but continued in education at St. Vincent Hospital and the Mercy Family Practice at the former Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Regueyra was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Alberto Regueyra. He is survived by his wife, Lucille, son Francisco (Rhonda) of Miami, FL, Ailyn (Jeff) Chapman of Clarkston, MI; Cindy Clese of Raleigh, NC; Alicia Regueyra, mother of his children; extended family, Kevin Myers (Astoria, NY); Anthony (Lenda) Myers of San Francisco, CA; sister, Margarita Fernandez of Weston, FL and 10 grandchildren, Dr. Lauren Regueyra, Shane Chapman, Alexis (Derick) Steinard, Nicolas Regueyra, Tyler Regueyra, Austin Chapman, Angela Clese, Noah Myers, Evelyn Myers, Owen Myers.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the many caregivers at Hospice of NW Ohio, especially his Hospice "Angels", Tammy and Lisa. Arrangements are being made by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, Rossford, OH. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Road, Rossford, OH. The family will receive guests beginning at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Francisco and Lucille Regueyra Scholarship, c/o Mercy School of Nursing, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Frank/Dad/Papa – Keep the Chivas cold for us!



