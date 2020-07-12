Frank Albert HamiltonFrank A. Hamilton, 87, of Perrysburg and formerly of Oregon, Ohio, passed away into the arms of God, Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Frank was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 6, 1933 to William and Ethel (Carson) Hamilton. On March 28, 1953, he married the love of his life, Joanne Brown. He served as president of AAA Distributing in Toledo for 17 years, retiring in 1997. Memberships included: St. Mark Lutheran Church, Toledo; Toledo Umpires Association, and the Hamilton Ohio Softball Hall of Fame. In retirement, Frank and Joanne spent winters in Arizona and volunteered with the local food pantry and attended Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. Frank was a dedicated fan of Toledo's Hockey Teams and The Ohio State Buckeyes. A lifelong golfer, Frank achieved 7 holes-in-one.Frank is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joanne; sons, Bill (Terri) Hamilton, Chris Hamilton, and Rick (Maria) Hamilton; grandchildren, Jeff, Joel, Jeannie, Brittany, Trace, and Chloe; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene McKenzie; along with many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Florence, Carolyn, Charles, and Edward. Private family services will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 611 Woodville Road, Toledo, Ohio 43605. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.