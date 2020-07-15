Frank Bonfiglio
09/03/1927 - 07/13/2020
Franklin (Frank) Paul Bonfiglio passed into the Lord's presence on July 13, 2020 in Sylvania, Ohio at the age of 92. He was accompanied by family in his home at Oakleaf Village. Frank was born on September 3, 1927 in Defiance, Ohio to his late parents Paul and Erma Bonfiglio.
Frank attended Lima Central High School where he played varsity football. After graduating high school, he initially attended the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during his first year in college and was stationed in Germany, where he was able to travel to Italy and visit the town of his heritage. Upon discharge from the army, he attended Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. He played football as a defensive end and graduated with a degree in Education.
Frank started his career in banking at The City Loan and Savings Company in Maumee, Ohio before marrying Alice Pauline Dow on May 9, 1953 in Tiffin, Ohio. He and Alice lived in numerous Ohio locations including Maumee, Warren, Sandusky, Tiffin, and Toledo. He was highly respected as a manager and leader. Frank retired from City Loan Bank in 1990.
He was a devoted husband as well as a cherished father of seven children who was actively involved in his children's activities and sports. He coached many of the boys' baseball teams over the years and he rarely missed a game. He also rarely missed a concert, a recital, a track meet, a gymnastics meet, an art show, a volleyball game, a play performance (no matter how small the part or how many performances), a parent-teacher night, or any other event that involved his children.
He was active in the Catholic Church and sang in multiple choirs throughout their various moves. He and Alice traveled the U.S. and Canada extensively during their retirement. Frank was preceded in death by Alice after 65 years of marriage.
He loved his wife. He loved his family. He loved life. He lived well. And he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by sons, Mike (Dawn) Bonfiglio of Sylvania, Ohio, Paul (Robin) Bonfiglio of Sylvania, Ohio; Mark Bonfiglio of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; daughters, Debra Stevens of Keene, NH, Linda (Robert) Gress of Evergreen, CO, Amy (David) Garner of Stow, OH, and Karen (Alden) Craddock of Wildwood, MO; sixteen grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers Richard (Jeannine) Bonfiglio of Murrysville, PA, Ron (Mary) Bonfiglio of Greenville, OH; sister, Rosie (Keith) Adams of Greenville, OH.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his sister, Kate and brother-in-law, Rich Romaker; sister-in law, Audrey Bonfiglio; daughter-in-law, Karen Marie Bonfiglio and grandchild, Jacqueline Robin Bonfiglio.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Toledo, Ohio. The service can be watched live beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 by visiting our website, www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
, and selecting Frank's name under Toledo obituaries.
Donations may be made in Frank's name to Oakleaf Village of Sylvania (4220 Holland-Sylvania Rd. Toledo, OH 43623) the community that provided him with incredible care, compassion, and friendship.www.walkerfuneralhomes.com