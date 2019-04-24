|
Frank C. Clemons III
Frank C. Clemons III, 75, passed away April 16, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Born in Toledo, he was a lifelong member of Warren AME Church. He attended Scott High School, running track and playing football. He retired after 43 years with BP Husky Refinery where he was a heavy machine equipment operator.
Frank was preceded in death by his son, Marc Clemons and both parents, Frank and Hortense Clemons.
He is survived by wife, Shirley Clemons; children, Frank C. Clemons IV, Tammy (Melvin) Fields, Charles (Edith) Clemons, Tianna (Enoch) Imoh; step son, Elgin (Sarah) Hudson Jr.; brother; Edward (Denise) Clemons; sister; Fatino (Clyde Sr.) Kincaide; 11 grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday 4-6:00 p.m. Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, family hour Saturday 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Warren AME Church, Rev. Dr. Otis Gordon officiant, entombment Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019